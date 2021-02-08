Piper Sandler Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NYSE RGA opened at $109.54 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

