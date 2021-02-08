Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 76.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 76.8% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00223717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

