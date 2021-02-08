PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.13 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $14,794.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.