PIVX (PIVX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

