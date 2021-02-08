PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $8.23 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,386.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.01092108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.00440352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005697 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

