Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 6%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 605,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 506,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 488,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pixelworks by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

