Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 6%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 605,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 506,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)
Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.