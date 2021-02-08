Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48. 4,741,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,172,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.