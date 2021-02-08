Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 140.8% Higher Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 119.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.68 million and $3,425.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 140.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00192017 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

