Playkey 1-Day Volume Tops $75,151.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $202,245.15 and $75,151.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.