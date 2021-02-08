Playlogic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLGC) & ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Head-To-Head Analysis

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Playlogic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Playlogic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Playlogic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $20.31, indicating a potential downside of 12.44%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Playlogic Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Playlogic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.17 $3.48 million $0.15 154.60 Playlogic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Playlogic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Playlogic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87% Playlogic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Playlogic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playlogic Entertainment has a beta of 8.66, indicating that its share price is 766% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Playlogic Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Playlogic Entertainment

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. publishes, markets, and sells interactive entertainment products. Its portfolio includes video game software and other digital entertainment products, which include online casino and slot, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. The company publishes on interactive entertainment hardware platforms, PCs, and handheld and mobile devices. It serves customers through distributors, as well as its website and other online distribution channels. Playlogic Entertainment Inc. was formerly known as Donar Enterprises Inc. and changed its name in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of July 27, 2010, Playlogic Entertainment Inc. is in reorganization.

