Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) rose 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 2,214,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,054,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

PSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

