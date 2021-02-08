POA (POA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $757,480.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. POA has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $757,480.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,359,234 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
