POEMA Global Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Quiet Period To End on February 15th

POEMA Global’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. POEMA Global had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During POEMA Global’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PPGHU opened at $10.54 on Monday. POEMA Global has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

About POEMA Global

