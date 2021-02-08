POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.49

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 598117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$434.54 million and a P/E ratio of -40.29.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

