Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,430.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and last traded at GBX 2,415 ($31.55), with a volume of 151415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,311.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.56.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

