PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading 12.1% Higher

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares traded up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.11. 195,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 81,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

