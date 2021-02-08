PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $24,050.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.08 or 0.05982655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.