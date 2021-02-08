Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.04 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $30.14 or 0.00068133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

