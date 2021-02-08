Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.99 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Populous has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.