Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Up 10.8%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 3,255,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,036,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,568,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

