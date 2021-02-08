Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

