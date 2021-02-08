Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Poshmark stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

