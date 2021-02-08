Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.