Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of POSH opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

