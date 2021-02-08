Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

