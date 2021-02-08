Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.50. 115,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 106,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

