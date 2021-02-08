Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,926 shares of company stock worth $4,784,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

