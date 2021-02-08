Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

