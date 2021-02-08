Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 5.4%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 965,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,320,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,405 shares of company stock worth $597,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

