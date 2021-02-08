Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.18 on Monday. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.