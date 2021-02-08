Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

