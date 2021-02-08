Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.33

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.