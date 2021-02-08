Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,883. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.