Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,262. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

