Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $101.39. 148,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

