Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.