Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,463,000. Brightworth raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

NYSE MA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.16. 65,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.61. The company has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold 531,042 shares of company stock worth $173,763,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

