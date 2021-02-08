Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,517 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. 185,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,196. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

