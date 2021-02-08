Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) Trading Up 1.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. 67,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 99,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$209.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.72.

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Probe Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) Company Profile (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

