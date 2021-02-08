Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.74. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

PCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

