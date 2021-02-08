Profile Utility Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $150,841.38 and approximately $26.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,900.95 or 1.00401223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

