Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.46

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 8582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 453.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $115,014.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,039.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $126,476.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378,202 shares of company stock worth $51,339,378. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Progyny by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Progyny by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

