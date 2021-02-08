ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Up 7%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 978,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,039,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

