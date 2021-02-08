ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

