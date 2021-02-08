Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 93% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005888 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $12.12 million and $4.24 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 93% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

