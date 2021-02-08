Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.64. 261,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 393,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

