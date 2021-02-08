Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.64. 261,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 393,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.