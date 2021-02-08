ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $109,460.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00173812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00212914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067588 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

