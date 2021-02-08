Prudential plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prudential in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

