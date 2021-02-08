PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after acquiring an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.