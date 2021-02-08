Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 536,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 432,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

